702 Weekly Favour – Voucher initiative to support mine workers

Domestic tourism is set to play a significant role in the recovery of the South Africa’s tourism industry. This industry which provides at least 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs and contributes 425 billion rand to the country’s GDP, was suddenly stuck during the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s lockdown.



Today, SA Tourism launches a campaign to get South Africans to be tourists in their own backyard. The Summer Different campaign will encourage local travel in all of the country’s provinces. This campaign will also support small to medium sized enterprises in the tourism sector which were hardest hit by the effects of Covid-19.



Ray White speaks to Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.

arrow_forward