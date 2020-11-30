Department of Basic Education rolls out special condonation dispensation

In 2007, Musa Zulu established Santa Wheels, an initiative to distribute Christmas gifts and other donations to give to institutions which give care and education to children with disabilities.



After getting paralyzed in a car accident in 1995, Musa has not let his disability get in the way of giving back and realising his goals. He is a published author and artist, and has made a name for himself as a public speaker.



On Saturday, Musa’s Santa Wheels initiative together with Gautrain will arrange a Christmas Gautrain outing for 35 children of the Bathabeleng Children’s Home and the Thembinkosi Special Needs School for learners with disabilities.



Ray White speaks to Musa Zulu, Creative Director at Valhalla Arts.

