Should South Africa do away with a national airline?

Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Today at 12:23
John Jeffery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 12:37
South Africans and Curfew
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Do men have "real" friends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus. 3 December 2020 5:18 PM
SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical. 3 December 2020 2:26 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021. 3 December 2020 1:16 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2020 8:12 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Should South Africa do away with a national airline?

Should South Africa do away with a national airline?

1 December 2020 7:08 AM

Since 1994, South African Airways has received roughly 57 billion rand from government. The latest injection of 10.5-billion rand settles its debts but it will need more. Covid 19 means that even hitherto wildly successful carriers are going to struggle when life returns to normal. How long will we keep taking money from the police, education, even health and other priorities for this vanity project?

Bongani speaks to Michael Power, Strategist at Ninety One.


Toys for Joy charity drive

3 December 2020 9:23 AM

Guest: Peggy Chauke, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.

The World View - Vaccine Approval

3 December 2020 8:48 AM

The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
 
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House. 

 

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 December 2020 8:46 AM

In 2007, Musa Zulu established Santa Wheels, an initiative to distribute Christmas gifts and other donations to give to institutions which give care and education to children with disabilities.

After getting paralyzed in a car accident in 1995, Musa has not let his disability get in the way of giving back and realising his goals. He is a published author and artist, and has made a name for himself as a public speaker.

On Saturday, Musa’s Santa Wheels initiative together with Gautrain will arrange a Christmas Gautrain outing for 35 children of the Bathabeleng Children’s Home and the Thembinkosi Special Needs School for learners with disabilities.

Ray White speaks to Musa Zulu, Creative Director at Valhalla Arts.

What’s Viral - Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019

3 December 2020 7:53 AM

 What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Concerns of policy uncertainty over BBB-EE

3 December 2020 7:35 AM

One of the enduring debates around Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EE) is whether it has been effective in empowering previously disadvantaged communities.

 There have been concerns about how BBB-EE benefits only a few. These concerns have inevitably raised questions on whether this empowerment policy should continue as it is.

Louisa Mojela, CEO of empowerment vehicle Wiphold, has raised concerns about the lack of clarity in BBB-EE policy. Mojela says this policy uncertainty threatens the potential of major investment in BBB-EE.

 What remains unclear about BBB-EE? How can this empowerment policy be made to benefit many?

Ray White speaks to Louisa Mojela, Co-founder & CEO of Wiphold.

Report on the quality of healthcare for those living with HIV in Gauteng

3 December 2020 7:06 AM

The Ritshidze Project, a community health monitoring initiative involving organisations representing people living with HIV, has found that health care services that are meant for people living with HIV in Gauteng, are of poor quality.

It found that issues such as long waiting times in health care centres, keeping HIV positive patients on antiretroviral treatment, and political dysfunction in the running of Gauteng’s public health system, as being the among the issues undermining services for people living with HIV in the province.

Ritshidze has monitored 120 clinics and community healthcare centres in Gauteng. Its report lists interventions that should be prioritised to address these public health issues in Gauteng.

Ray White speaks to Anele Yawa, General-Secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign.

The World View - A Brazilian Bank Job

2 December 2020 8:45 AM

A hostage of his Mum a 40 year old Swedish man is free after 30 years.

Pandemic indulgence Europe’s best / worst for junk food snacking. 

 

Taxi operators impounding private vehicles carrying passengers

2 December 2020 8:27 AM

Taxi operators continue to forcefully remove passengers from private vehicles in parts of Gauteng. Yesterday on this show, we received many calls from people who have been victims of this.

We heard from listeners in Allandale, Tembisa, Westbury, Soweto and Ivory Park, who have been attacked and threatened for giving lifts to people, including their relatives.

We also took a call from Sipho Nkwanyana from the United Taxi Associations Front who said that taxi operators are doing this because the issue competition in the public transport sector is not being addressed by government.

Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.

What’s Viral - Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants

2 December 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What’s being done to boost domestic tourism?

2 December 2020 7:23 AM

Domestic tourism is set to play a significant role in the recovery of the South Africa’s tourism industry. This industry which provides at least 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs and contributes 425 billion rand to the country’s GDP, was suddenly stuck during the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s lockdown.

Today, SA Tourism launches a campaign to get South Africans to be tourists in their own backyard. The Summer Different campaign will encourage local travel in all of the country’s provinces. This campaign will also support small to medium sized enterprises in the tourism sector which were hardest hit by the effects of Covid-19.

Ray White speaks to Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.

