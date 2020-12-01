How Covid-19 pandemic has affected testing and HIV treatment in the country

Once again on World Aids Day, South Africa finds itself having made gains in the treatment of HIV. But with the country accounting for 20 percent of the world’s HIV infections, there is still much to do to manage the spread of HIV in the country.



In his latest newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa says many of the country’s HIV/Aids services have suffered due to the pressure caused to health facilities by the Covid-19 pandemic. People have faced challenges getting tested for HIV and starting antiretroviral treatment.



Since the country’s lockdown was introduced, the Gauteng Health Department reported a 19.6 percent reduction in HIV medication collection.



Bongani speaks to Rev. Zwo Nevhutalu, Executive Manager at the SA National Aids Council & Technical Lead of the Cheka Impilo National Campaign.