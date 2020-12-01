How Covid-19 pandemic has affected testing and HIV treatment in the country

Once again on World Aids Day, South Africa finds itself having made gains in the treatment of HIV. But with the country accounting for 20 percent of the world’s HIV infections, there is still much to do to manage the spread of HIV in the country.
In his latest newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa says many of the country’s HIV/Aids services have suffered due to the pressure caused to health facilities by the Covid-19 pandemic. People have faced challenges getting tested for HIV and starting antiretroviral treatment.
Since the country’s lockdown was introduced, the Gauteng Health Department reported a 19.6 percent reduction in HIV medication collection.
Bongani speaks to Rev. Zwo Nevhutalu, Executive Manager at the SA National Aids Council & Technical Lead of the Cheka Impilo National Campaign.
Guest: Peggy Chauke, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.
In 2007, Musa Zulu established Santa Wheels, an initiative to distribute Christmas gifts and other donations to give to institutions which give care and education to children with disabilities.
After getting paralyzed in a car accident in 1995, Musa has not let his disability get in the way of giving back and realising his goals. He is a published author and artist, and has made a name for himself as a public speaker.
On Saturday, Musa’s Santa Wheels initiative together with Gautrain will arrange a Christmas Gautrain outing for 35 children of the Bathabeleng Children’s Home and the Thembinkosi Special Needs School for learners with disabilities.
Ray White speaks to Musa Zulu, Creative Director at Valhalla Arts.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
One of the enduring debates around Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EE) is whether it has been effective in empowering previously disadvantaged communities.
There have been concerns about how BBB-EE benefits only a few. These concerns have inevitably raised questions on whether this empowerment policy should continue as it is.
Louisa Mojela, CEO of empowerment vehicle Wiphold, has raised concerns about the lack of clarity in BBB-EE policy. Mojela says this policy uncertainty threatens the potential of major investment in BBB-EE.
What remains unclear about BBB-EE? How can this empowerment policy be made to benefit many?
Ray White speaks to Louisa Mojela, Co-founder & CEO of Wiphold.
The Ritshidze Project, a community health monitoring initiative involving organisations representing people living with HIV, has found that health care services that are meant for people living with HIV in Gauteng, are of poor quality.
It found that issues such as long waiting times in health care centres, keeping HIV positive patients on antiretroviral treatment, and political dysfunction in the running of Gauteng’s public health system, as being the among the issues undermining services for people living with HIV in the province.
Ritshidze has monitored 120 clinics and community healthcare centres in Gauteng. Its report lists interventions that should be prioritised to address these public health issues in Gauteng.
Ray White speaks to Anele Yawa, General-Secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign.
Taxi operators continue to forcefully remove passengers from private vehicles in parts of Gauteng. Yesterday on this show, we received many calls from people who have been victims of this.
We heard from listeners in Allandale, Tembisa, Westbury, Soweto and Ivory Park, who have been attacked and threatened for giving lifts to people, including their relatives.
We also took a call from Sipho Nkwanyana from the United Taxi Associations Front who said that taxi operators are doing this because the issue competition in the public transport sector is not being addressed by government.
Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Domestic tourism is set to play a significant role in the recovery of the South Africa’s tourism industry. This industry which provides at least 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs and contributes 425 billion rand to the country’s GDP, was suddenly stuck during the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s lockdown.
Today, SA Tourism launches a campaign to get South Africans to be tourists in their own backyard. The Summer Different campaign will encourage local travel in all of the country’s provinces. This campaign will also support small to medium sized enterprises in the tourism sector which were hardest hit by the effects of Covid-19.
Ray White speaks to Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.