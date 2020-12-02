What’s Viral - Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.
President Cyrill Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the progress made in the efforts to contain COVID-19 infections. He warned of a resurgence, saying the country has since moved from stability we experienced since middle of August, to now recording.
Ray White speaks to Dr Dan Israel, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.
Two years ago, on the 2nd of December, Global Citizen brought together heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, activists, business leaders, diplomats, and over 70,000 Global Citizens, to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.
Many leaders and activists took to the stage to make pledges to continue heeding Nelson Mandela’s call to eradicate extreme poverty. By the end of the festival, 60 commitments and announcements worth R104 billion had been made.
Ray White speaks to Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa at Global Citizen.
Guest: Peggy Chauke, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.
The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House.
In 2007, Musa Zulu established Santa Wheels, an initiative to distribute Christmas gifts and other donations to give to institutions which give care and education to children with disabilities.
After getting paralyzed in a car accident in 1995, Musa has not let his disability get in the way of giving back and realising his goals. He is a published author and artist, and has made a name for himself as a public speaker.
On Saturday, Musa’s Santa Wheels initiative together with Gautrain will arrange a Christmas Gautrain outing for 35 children of the Bathabeleng Children’s Home and the Thembinkosi Special Needs School for learners with disabilities.
Ray White speaks to Musa Zulu, Creative Director at Valhalla Arts.
One of the enduring debates around Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EE) is whether it has been effective in empowering previously disadvantaged communities.
There have been concerns about how BBB-EE benefits only a few. These concerns have inevitably raised questions on whether this empowerment policy should continue as it is.
Louisa Mojela, CEO of empowerment vehicle Wiphold, has raised concerns about the lack of clarity in BBB-EE policy. Mojela says this policy uncertainty threatens the potential of major investment in BBB-EE.
What remains unclear about BBB-EE? How can this empowerment policy be made to benefit many?
Ray White speaks to Louisa Mojela, Co-founder & CEO of Wiphold.