International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Latest Local
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape. 7 December 2020 5:41 PM
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC. 7 December 2020 4:30 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 7 December 2020 12:41 PM
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 December 2020 8:46 AM

In 2007, Musa Zulu established Santa Wheels, an initiative to distribute Christmas gifts and other donations to give to institutions which give care and education to children with disabilities.

After getting paralyzed in a car accident in 1995, Musa has not let his disability get in the way of giving back and realising his goals. He is a published author and artist, and has made a name for himself as a public speaker.

On Saturday, Musa’s Santa Wheels initiative together with Gautrain will arrange a Christmas Gautrain outing for 35 children of the Bathabeleng Children’s Home and the Thembinkosi Special Needs School for learners with disabilities.

Ray White speaks to Musa Zulu, Creative Director at Valhalla Arts.


Guidelines for matriculants who attended Rage events

7 December 2020 9:15 AM

Bongani speaks to Prof. Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The World View - Vaccine Variations

7 December 2020 8:37 AM

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
 
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham. 

 

What’s Viral - Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19

7 December 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

7 December 2020 7:36 AM

We can expect a vaccine in South Africa from as early as next winter although health experts believe that we may need a vaccine by as early as April next year, according to Sunday Times.

The government, through Treasury, has set aside R500 million for the purchase of vaccines, although there are fears that we may miss the deadline to pay to be part of COVAX, which is an global initiative to for the access of COVID019 vaccines.

 Government is yet to provide clarity on how it plans to order vaccines, but the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines has been developing a strategy for the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Professor Barry Schoub is the chairperson of that committee and he joins me now.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines.

Sadtu to interdict matric exam rewrite

7 December 2020 7:19 AM

Teacher union, SADTU, says it will take legal action against the department of education’s decision to have grade 12 pupils to rewrite the leaked exam papers.

 Last week, the Minister of Education said that the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 would be rewritten following the revelation that it was leaked. This will affect thousands of pupils who will have to rewrite the papers next week.

 There were at least 195 learners that we established had access to the maths paper. Two weeks ago, the department said a rewrite would be a last resort. SADTU, believes that the decision was unfair, premature as investigations had not been concluded. The union plans on filing the application to interdict the decision today.

Bongani speaks to Mugwena Maluleke, General-Secretary of Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers.

#Africa Fridays: Ghana Election

4 December 2020 10:25 AM
The World View - Covid Vaccine Politics

4 December 2020 8:37 AM

Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
 
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.

 

What’s Viral

4 December 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Navigating the festive season in a time of Covid-19

4 December 2020 7:48 AM

President Cyrill Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the progress made in the efforts to contain COVID-19 infections. He warned of a resurgence, saying the country has since moved from stability we experienced since middle of August, to now recording.

Ray White speaks to Dr Dan Israel, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.

Progress on commitments made at Global Citizen Festival

4 December 2020 7:05 AM

Two years ago, on the 2nd of December, Global Citizen brought together heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, activists, business leaders, diplomats, and over 70,000 Global Citizens, to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

Many leaders and activists took to the stage to make pledges to continue heeding Nelson Mandela’s call to eradicate extreme poverty. By the end of the festival, 60 commitments and announcements worth R104 billion had been made.

Ray White speaks to Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa at Global Citizen.

