What’s Viral - Mom sets up a fully decorated Xmas tree she put away as is, in 2019

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham.
We can expect a vaccine in South Africa from as early as next winter although health experts believe that we may need a vaccine by as early as April next year, according to Sunday Times.
The government, through Treasury, has set aside R500 million for the purchase of vaccines, although there are fears that we may miss the deadline to pay to be part of COVAX, which is an global initiative to for the access of COVID019 vaccines.
Government is yet to provide clarity on how it plans to order vaccines, but the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines has been developing a strategy for the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Professor Barry Schoub is the chairperson of that committee and he joins me now.
Bongani speaks to Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines.
Teacher union, SADTU, says it will take legal action against the department of education’s decision to have grade 12 pupils to rewrite the leaked exam papers.
Last week, the Minister of Education said that the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 would be rewritten following the revelation that it was leaked. This will affect thousands of pupils who will have to rewrite the papers next week.
There were at least 195 learners that we established had access to the maths paper. Two weeks ago, the department said a rewrite would be a last resort. SADTU, believes that the decision was unfair, premature as investigations had not been concluded. The union plans on filing the application to interdict the decision today.
Bongani speaks to Mugwena Maluleke, General-Secretary of Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers.
Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.
President Cyrill Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the progress made in the efforts to contain COVID-19 infections. He warned of a resurgence, saying the country has since moved from stability we experienced since middle of August, to now recording.
Ray White speaks to Dr Dan Israel, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.
Two years ago, on the 2nd of December, Global Citizen brought together heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, activists, business leaders, diplomats, and over 70,000 Global Citizens, to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.
Many leaders and activists took to the stage to make pledges to continue heeding Nelson Mandela’s call to eradicate extreme poverty. By the end of the festival, 60 commitments and announcements worth R104 billion had been made.
Ray White speaks to Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa at Global Citizen.