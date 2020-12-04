Navigating the festive season in a time of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ben Ngubane back at state capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zuma/ Thales trial postponed to 23rd February 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
City of Joburg evicts mother of 4 from transformer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 15:40
Judges Matter responds to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s hearings against Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter
Today at 15:50
EWN: Nathaniel Julie's family disappointed with the wait
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My town: Attridgeville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Morapane - History Co-Ordinator at Atteridgeville
Today at 16:40
Tribute to Theatre Legend Dawn Lindberg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lala Tuku Producer and actress, MD - Clive Morris Production
Today at 16:50
Discovery launches prepaid health cover in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maria Makhabane-Leke, Executive Associate at Discovery Health
Today at 17:20
Facebook Launches Its First Joburg Community City Guide
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications in Africa
Today at 18:09
SA's third quarter GDP shrinks by 6% compared with the first nine months of 2019.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - Differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures. 8 December 2020 1:52 PM
Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home. 8 December 2020 9:04 AM
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape. 7 December 2020 5:41 PM
View all Local
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue' Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid. 8 December 2020 1:03 PM
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed. 8 December 2020 7:38 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Navigating the festive season in a time of Covid-19

Navigating the festive season in a time of Covid-19

4 December 2020 7:48 AM

President Cyrill Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the progress made in the efforts to contain COVID-19 infections. He warned of a resurgence, saying the country has since moved from stability we experienced since middle of August, to now recording.

Ray White speaks to Dr Dan Israel, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Tributes for theatre titan Dawn Lindberg

8 December 2020 9:19 AM

Dawn Lindberg, founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, passed away on Monday evening from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to Kgomotso Christopher, Chairperson of the Naledi Theatre Awards and Rosie Motene, actor, author and activist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

8 December 2020 8:42 AM

An apology for Roald Dahl his family have said sorry for his anti-semitism.
 
Olympic Breakdancing yes it is a sport & it’ll be at Paris 2024.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro

8 December 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on energy availability at Eskom & related testimony at State Capture Inquiry

8 December 2020 7:40 AM

If you thought that the Matshela-Koko effect brought some stability at Eskom you cannot be blamed for it after the former Chief Generating Officer Matshela Koko, armed with stats and figures and graphs, gave compelling argument that Eskom was most productive under the leadership of former CEO Brian Molefe, board chairperson Ben Ngubane and himself.

The trio avoided load shedding, increased maintenance and kept primary energy costs low, and after their exit, load shedding was back again. The trio have also been implicated in state capture at Eskom.  

In 2014, Mike Rossouw was appointed at Eskom in an advisory capacity, to offer a fresh perspective on its challenges, including its current electricity shortage financial sustainability and completion of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

Bongani speaks to Mike Rossouw, energy expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma & Thales back at High Court in Pietermaritzburg

8 December 2020 7:33 AM

The much-awaited trial of former President Jacob Zuma and his role in the arms deal is scheduled to go ahead today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, but all indications point to yet another postponement.

Zuma and Thales are expected to be back in court, facing fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in connection with their roles in the arms deal in the 90s. According to the NPA, Zuma will not be in court today but counsel for the defence and prosecution will meet to discuss a new court date.

Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guidelines for matriculants who attended Rage events

7 December 2020 9:15 AM

Bongani speaks to Prof. Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Variations

7 December 2020 8:37 AM

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
 
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19

7 December 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

7 December 2020 7:36 AM

We can expect a vaccine in South Africa from as early as next winter although health experts believe that we may need a vaccine by as early as April next year, according to Sunday Times.

The government, through Treasury, has set aside R500 million for the purchase of vaccines, although there are fears that we may miss the deadline to pay to be part of COVAX, which is an global initiative to for the access of COVID019 vaccines.

 Government is yet to provide clarity on how it plans to order vaccines, but the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines has been developing a strategy for the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Professor Barry Schoub is the chairperson of that committee and he joins me now.

Bongani speaks to Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu to interdict matric exam rewrite

7 December 2020 7:19 AM

Teacher union, SADTU, says it will take legal action against the department of education’s decision to have grade 12 pupils to rewrite the leaked exam papers.

 Last week, the Minister of Education said that the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 would be rewritten following the revelation that it was leaked. This will affect thousands of pupils who will have to rewrite the papers next week.

 There were at least 195 learners that we established had access to the maths paper. Two weeks ago, the department said a rewrite would be a last resort. SADTU, believes that the decision was unfair, premature as investigations had not been concluded. The union plans on filing the application to interdict the decision today.

Bongani speaks to Mugwena Maluleke, General-Secretary of Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'

Politics

Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed

Politics

Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ

Local

EWN Highlights

Inside SA's third quarter GDP figures

8 December 2020 1:54 PM

DA: Enough evidence of graft at NLC to see prosecutions of individuals

8 December 2020 1:54 PM

Attacks on first responders the work of cowards & criminals - CoCT's Smith

8 December 2020 1:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA