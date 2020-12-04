What’s Viral

We can expect a vaccine in South Africa from as early as next winter although health experts believe that we may need a vaccine by as early as April next year, according to Sunday Times.



The government, through Treasury, has set aside R500 million for the purchase of vaccines, although there are fears that we may miss the deadline to pay to be part of COVAX, which is an global initiative to for the access of COVID019 vaccines.



Government is yet to provide clarity on how it plans to order vaccines, but the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines has been developing a strategy for the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Professor Barry Schoub is the chairperson of that committee and he joins me now.



Bongani speaks to Prof. Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines.

