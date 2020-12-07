Sadtu to interdict matric exam rewrite

Teacher union, SADTU, says it will take legal action against the department of education’s decision to have grade 12 pupils to rewrite the leaked exam papers.



Last week, the Minister of Education said that the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 would be rewritten following the revelation that it was leaked. This will affect thousands of pupils who will have to rewrite the papers next week.



There were at least 195 learners that we established had access to the maths paper. Two weeks ago, the department said a rewrite would be a last resort. SADTU, believes that the decision was unfair, premature as investigations had not been concluded. The union plans on filing the application to interdict the decision today.



Bongani speaks to Mugwena Maluleke, General-Secretary of Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers.