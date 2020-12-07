Guidelines for matriculants who attended Rage events

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency has set aside one billion rand to help small businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Mxolisi Matshamba, CEO of the Small Enterprise Finance Agency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As you would have heard, we are on a charity drive to raise funds for toys to give little children a festive cheer this Christmas. All funds will be used to buy toys for 4 charities across Gauteng. Leratong Joy For One Foundation is one of the charities
Bongani speaks to Pheto Hlatshwayo, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.
The Covid-19 pandemic has left many South African small businesses struggling to keep going. According to a survey by Finfind, small businesses in the country have struggled to access relief funding and have experienced increasing debt during the pandemic.
Bongani speaks to Darlene Menzies, CEO of Finfind.
The Rural Women’s Movement and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight for the conversion of informal land rights into long-term lease agreements.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.
Dawn Lindberg, founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, passed away on Monday evening from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to Kgomotso Christopher, Chairperson of the Naledi Theatre Awards and Rosie Motene, actor, author and activist.
If you thought that the Matshela-Koko effect brought some stability at Eskom you cannot be blamed for it after the former Chief Generating Officer Matshela Koko, armed with stats and figures and graphs, gave compelling argument that Eskom was most productive under the leadership of former CEO Brian Molefe, board chairperson Ben Ngubane and himself.
The trio avoided load shedding, increased maintenance and kept primary energy costs low, and after their exit, load shedding was back again. The trio have also been implicated in state capture at Eskom.
In 2014, Mike Rossouw was appointed at Eskom in an advisory capacity, to offer a fresh perspective on its challenges, including its current electricity shortage financial sustainability and completion of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.
Bongani speaks to Mike Rossouw, energy expert.