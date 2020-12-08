Zuma & Thales back at High Court in Pietermaritzburg

The much-awaited trial of former President Jacob Zuma and his role in the arms deal is scheduled to go ahead today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, but all indications point to yet another postponement.



Zuma and Thales are expected to be back in court, facing fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in connection with their roles in the arms deal in the 90s. According to the NPA, Zuma will not be in court today but counsel for the defence and prosecution will meet to discuss a new court date.



Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist.