Reflecting on energy availability at Eskom & related testimony at State Capture Inquiry

If you thought that the Matshela-Koko effect brought some stability at Eskom you cannot be blamed for it after the former Chief Generating Officer Matshela Koko, armed with stats and figures and graphs, gave compelling argument that Eskom was most productive under the leadership of former CEO Brian Molefe, board chairperson Ben Ngubane and himself.



The trio avoided load shedding, increased maintenance and kept primary energy costs low, and after their exit, load shedding was back again. The trio have also been implicated in state capture at Eskom.



In 2014, Mike Rossouw was appointed at Eskom in an advisory capacity, to offer a fresh perspective on its challenges, including its current electricity shortage financial sustainability and completion of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.



Bongani speaks to Mike Rossouw, energy expert.