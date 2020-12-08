Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:50
SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
Today at 19:08
South African workers set for 5% rise in wage in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melanie Trollip - Director: Talent & Reward South Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Reflecting on energy availability at Eskom & related testimony at State Capture Inquiry

Reflecting on energy availability at Eskom & related testimony at State Capture Inquiry

8 December 2020 7:40 AM

If you thought that the Matshela-Koko effect brought some stability at Eskom you cannot be blamed for it after the former Chief Generating Officer Matshela Koko, armed with stats and figures and graphs, gave compelling argument that Eskom was most productive under the leadership of former CEO Brian Molefe, board chairperson Ben Ngubane and himself.

The trio avoided load shedding, increased maintenance and kept primary energy costs low, and after their exit, load shedding was back again. The trio have also been implicated in state capture at Eskom.  

In 2014, Mike Rossouw was appointed at Eskom in an advisory capacity, to offer a fresh perspective on its challenges, including its current electricity shortage financial sustainability and completion of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

Bongani speaks to Mike Rossouw, energy expert.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Reflecting on International Human Rights Day

10 December 2020 10:54 AM

Today marks International Human Rights Day, and also the anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution in 1996. Bongani speaks to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wimpy donates over 1000 toys for Toys for Joy

10 December 2020 8:29 AM

Wimpy is to donate over 1000 toys towards 702 and Ozow’s Toys for Joy, to bring a festive cheer to a child in need. Bongani speaks to Jacques Cronje

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation

10 December 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa enters a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak

10 December 2020 7:43 AM

South Africa is experiencing its second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. What does this mean for citizens and the country’s healthcare institutions? Bongani speaks to Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One billion rand set aside for small business

9 December 2020 9:19 AM

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency has set aside one billion rand to help small businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Mxolisi Matshamba, CEO of the Small Enterprise Finance Agency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - US Army accused of crimes at Fort Hood

9 December 2020 8:33 AM

Islamic state’s weapons programme more sophisticated than we thought.
 
Rugby legal action 8 ex players are planning to sue over brain damage.
 
The vaccine roll out news of the 1st Covid vaccine recipients. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toys for Joy: Finding out about the children at Leratong Joy for One Foundation

9 December 2020 8:26 AM

As you would have heard, we are on a charity drive to raise funds for toys to give little children a festive cheer this Christmas. All funds will be used to buy toys for 4 charities across Gauteng. Leratong Joy For One Foundation is one of the charities

Bongani speaks to Pheto Hlatshwayo, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview

9 December 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of Covid-19 on SMMEs

9 December 2020 7:41 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many South African small businesses struggling to keep going. According to a survey by Finfind, small businesses in the country have struggled to access relief funding and have experienced increasing debt during the pandemic.

Bongani speaks to Darlene Menzies, CEO of Finfind.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Community takes Ingonyama Trust to court

9 December 2020 7:05 AM

The Rural Women’s Movement and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight for the conversion of informal land rights into long-term lease agreements.

Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

