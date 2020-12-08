Tributes for theatre titan Dawn Lindberg

Dawn Lindberg, founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, passed away on Monday evening from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to Kgomotso Christopher, Chairperson of the Naledi Theatre Awards and Rosie Motene, actor, author and activist.
Today marks International Human Rights Day, and also the anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution in 1996. Bongani speaks to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wimpy is to donate over 1000 toys towards 702 and Ozow’s Toys for Joy, to bring a festive cheer to a child in need. Bongani speaks to Jacques CronjeLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa is experiencing its second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. What does this mean for citizens and the country’s healthcare institutions? Bongani speaks to Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Small Enterprise Finance Agency has set aside one billion rand to help small businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Mxolisi Matshamba, CEO of the Small Enterprise Finance Agency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As you would have heard, we are on a charity drive to raise funds for toys to give little children a festive cheer this Christmas. All funds will be used to buy toys for 4 charities across Gauteng. Leratong Joy For One Foundation is one of the charities
Bongani speaks to Pheto Hlatshwayo, Leratong Joy for One Foundation.
The Covid-19 pandemic has left many South African small businesses struggling to keep going. According to a survey by Finfind, small businesses in the country have struggled to access relief funding and have experienced increasing debt during the pandemic.
Bongani speaks to Darlene Menzies, CEO of Finfind.
The Rural Women’s Movement and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight for the conversion of informal land rights into long-term lease agreements.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.