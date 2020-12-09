Community takes Ingonyama Trust to court

The Rural Women’s Movement and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight for the conversion of informal land rights into long-term lease agreements.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of Casac.
Brexit brinkmanship the EU has published contingency plans.
The cost of citizenship it’s got too expensive becoming British.
Bongani speaks to Nishkalin Naidoo, Marketing Manager for Lego South Africa, about the importance and role of play in the development of children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa’s first 3D global virtual school
The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced the idea of more extensive digital learning in communities. Bongani speaks to John Luis, CEO and founder at Iva Global School.
It was recently announced that McKinsey has agreed to pay back about 650 million rand in consulting fees the company earned at Transnet and SAA. But is this enough? Bongani speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, economist and CEO at Pan-African Investment and Research.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today marks International Human Rights Day, and also the anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution in 1996. Bongani speaks to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wimpy is to donate over 1000 toys towards 702 and Ozow’s Toys for Joy, to bring a festive cheer to a child in need. Bongani speaks to Jacques CronjeLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa is experiencing its second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. What does this mean for citizens and the country’s healthcare institutions? Bongani speaks to Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST