Reflecting on International Human Rights Day

Today marks International Human Rights Day, and also the anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution in 1996. Bongani speaks to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.
The Department of Basic Education says matrics won't rewrite maths and science paper 2 exams. But the department will look at elements of the High Court judgement that could be challenged. Bongani speaks to Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General in the Department of Basic Education.
Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The Solidarity Fund, which was set up in March to mobilise resources for the country's Covid-19 response, has received donations from over 300 000 donors. Bongani speaks to Tandi Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
The Electoral College in the United States is set to confirm Joe Biden as the next US President. Bongani speaks to David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian.
Brexit brinkmanship the EU has published contingency plans.
The cost of citizenship it’s got too expensive becoming British.
Bongani speaks to Nishkalin Naidoo, Marketing Manager for Lego South Africa, about the importance and role of play in the development of children.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
South Africa’s first 3D global virtual school
The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced the idea of more extensive digital learning in communities. Bongani speaks to John Luis, CEO and founder at Iva Global School.