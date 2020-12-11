Is McKinsey doing enough to payback for its role in state capture?

At this time of the year, many people are cashing in the stokvel contributions they’ve made during the year. But people are being warned to be vigilant when withdrawing their stokvel contributions, as stokvel related robberies and theft are prevalent during the festive season.



According to FNB, stokvels have remained resilient this year, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.



Bongani speaks to Sifiso Nkosi, Growth Manager for FNB Cash Investments.

