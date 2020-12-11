Is McKinsey doing enough to payback for its role in state capture?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Mauritius offers 'no strings attached' long-stay visas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 11:05
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy-Campaign crossing Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 11:45
EMS Drone Rescue Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fabian Higgins
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities. 18 December 2020 6:55 AM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament. 17 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Is McKinsey doing enough to payback for its role in state capture?

Is McKinsey doing enough to payback for its role in state capture?

11 December 2020 7:08 AM

It was recently announced that McKinsey has agreed to pay back about 650 million rand in consulting fees the company earned at Transnet and SAA. But is this enough? Bongani speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, economist and CEO at Pan-African Investment and Research.


Managing SA second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

18 December 2020 7:45 AM
The World View - Terrorist Helpers

17 December 2020 8:29 AM

Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.

Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.

 

What’s Viral - Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

17 December 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Calls for corporates to account at State Capture Inquiry

17 December 2020 7:53 AM

Several organisations have written to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, calling for it to focus on corporates that played a role in state capture. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.

Groups threaten legal action against beach ban decision

17 December 2020 7:45 AM

Afriforum has filed a motion at the High Court arguing for parts of the latest amendments to the Covid-19 regulations to be declared invalid. The Democratic Alliance has also threatened legal action against the closure of beaches at Garden Route District Municipality. Are these arguments rational? Bongani speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town.

The World View - Japan’s Twitter Killer

16 December 2020 8:34 AM

European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
 
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea. 

 

Tips to safely withdraw stokvel contributions during the festive season

16 December 2020 8:30 AM

At this time of the year, many people are cashing in the stokvel contributions they’ve made during the year. But people are being warned to be vigilant when withdrawing their stokvel contributions, as stokvel related robberies and theft are prevalent during the festive season.

According to FNB, stokvels have remained resilient this year, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Bongani speaks to Sifiso Nkosi, Growth Manager for FNB Cash Investments.

What next for public sector unions, after wage bill court loss

16 December 2020 7:52 AM

What next for public sector unions, after wage bill court loss

The Labour Court has dismissed an application by labour unions to force government to pay wage increases. What now for unions and public servants? Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA).

The role and function of ANC’s Integrity Committee

16 December 2020 7:46 AM

The ANC’s national Integrity Committee has recommended that the party’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule step aside immediately as he faces corruption charges. But the ANC’s KwaZulu Natal Integrity Committee recommended that Zandile Gumede can resume her duties, despite facing corruption charges. Bongani reflects with political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

The World View - A Saudi Tanker Attack

15 December 2020 8:50 AM

 America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals. 
 
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1. 

 

Trending

184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

Local

Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures

Local Politics

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

No scientific evidence to back closing of beaches, says DA’s Steenhuisen

18 December 2020 7:33 AM

Calls for Mogoeng to be sacked after satanic COVID vaccine remarks

18 December 2020 7:19 AM

Leaked exam papers: DBE launches security breach probe at Govt Printing Works

18 December 2020 6:22 AM

