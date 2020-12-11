Is McKinsey doing enough to payback for its role in state capture?

It was recently announced that McKinsey has agreed to pay back about 650 million rand in consulting fees the company earned at Transnet and SAA. But is this enough? Bongani speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, economist and CEO at Pan-African Investment and Research.
Several organisations have written to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, calling for it to focus on corporates that played a role in state capture. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Afriforum has filed a motion at the High Court arguing for parts of the latest amendments to the Covid-19 regulations to be declared invalid. The Democratic Alliance has also threatened legal action against the closure of beaches at Garden Route District Municipality. Are these arguments rational? Bongani speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At this time of the year, many people are cashing in the stokvel contributions they’ve made during the year. But people are being warned to be vigilant when withdrawing their stokvel contributions, as stokvel related robberies and theft are prevalent during the festive season.
According to FNB, stokvels have remained resilient this year, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.
Bongani speaks to Sifiso Nkosi, Growth Manager for FNB Cash Investments.
What next for public sector unions, after wage bill court loss
The Labour Court has dismissed an application by labour unions to force government to pay wage increases. What now for unions and public servants? Bongani speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA).
The ANC’s national Integrity Committee has recommended that the party’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule step aside immediately as he faces corruption charges. But the ANC’s KwaZulu Natal Integrity Committee recommended that Zandile Gumede can resume her duties, despite facing corruption charges. Bongani reflects with political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
