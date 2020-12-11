South Africa’s first 3D global virtual school
The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced the idea of more extensive digital learning in communities. Bongani speaks to John Luis, CEO and founder at Iva Global School.
The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.
The Department of Transport in Gauteng has launched a mobile licence renewal centre in Midrand, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce licensing backlogs.
Over 30 000 drivers have been driving 'illegally' due to a massive backlog in Gauteng.
On this show, MEC Jacob Mamabolo admitted there is a problem with allocating slots for drivers' licence renewals. Motorists have been left frustrated trying to book online or being turned away at licensing centres. How will this mobile license renewal centre help.
Bongani speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
Several organisations have written to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, calling for it to focus on corporates that played a role in state capture. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Afriforum has filed a motion at the High Court arguing for parts of the latest amendments to the Covid-19 regulations to be declared invalid. The Democratic Alliance has also threatened legal action against the closure of beaches at Garden Route District Municipality. Are these arguments rational? Bongani speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea.