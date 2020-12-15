Global Covid-19 surge warning international travelers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy-Campaign crossing Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 11:45
EMS Drone Rescue Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fabian Higgins
Today at 13:35
Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 13:50
SKYPE Travel feature wih Gabbi Brondani
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
Tresor & Scorpion Kings album collab
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tresor Official
Today at 14:35
Chef Siba Mtongana to open first restaurant in Cape Town
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sibahle Mtongana - Chef at ...
Melissa Back-Up
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning. 18 December 2020 10:56 AM
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities. 18 December 2020 6:55 AM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament. 17 December 2020 12:41 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Global Covid-19 surge warning international travelers

Global Covid-19 surge warning international travelers

15 December 2020 7:43 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has urged South Africans who plan to travel abroad to do so cautiously, as many countries experience a Covid-19 resurgence. Bongani speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.


#AfricaFridays

18 December 2020 11:29 AM

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.

The World View - Euro Leaders In Quarantine

18 December 2020 10:55 AM

The lockerbie bomb suspect it looks like a 2nd Libyan will be charged.
 
The ghost grugs boat it washed up on a beach in the Pacific.
 
The Zulu papers sale an officer’s account of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.  



 

Gauteng launches mobile license renewal centres

18 December 2020 10:49 AM

The Department of Transport in Gauteng has launched a mobile licence renewal centre in Midrand, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce licensing backlogs.

Over 30 000 drivers have been driving 'illegally' due to a massive backlog in Gauteng.

 On this show, MEC Jacob Mamabolo admitted there is a problem with allocating slots for drivers' licence renewals. Motorists have been left frustrated trying to book online or being turned away at licensing centres. How will this mobile license renewal centre help.   

Bongani speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.

What’s Viral - Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks

18 December 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing SA second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

18 December 2020 7:45 AM
The World View - Terrorist Helpers

17 December 2020 8:29 AM

Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.

Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.

 

What’s Viral - Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

17 December 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Calls for corporates to account at State Capture Inquiry

17 December 2020 7:53 AM

Several organisations have written to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, calling for it to focus on corporates that played a role in state capture. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.

Groups threaten legal action against beach ban decision

17 December 2020 7:45 AM

Afriforum has filed a motion at the High Court arguing for parts of the latest amendments to the Covid-19 regulations to be declared invalid. The Democratic Alliance has also threatened legal action against the closure of beaches at Garden Route District Municipality. Are these arguments rational? Bongani speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town.

The World View - Japan’s Twitter Killer

16 December 2020 8:34 AM

European lockdowns a range of restrictions for Christmas.
 
Romeo on a Jetski a romantic but illegal journey across the Irish Sea. 

 

Former policeman in Nathaniel Julies murder case granted R10,000 bail

18 December 2020 11:18 AM

SIU raids Motlasana municipal offices (NW) as part of PPE corruption probe

18 December 2020 10:35 AM

Australian virus cluster triggers travel clampdown

18 December 2020 10:01 AM

