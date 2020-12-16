The role and function of ANC’s Integrity Committee

The Department of Transport in Gauteng has launched a mobile licence renewal centre in Midrand, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce licensing backlogs.



Over 30 000 drivers have been driving 'illegally' due to a massive backlog in Gauteng.



On this show, MEC Jacob Mamabolo admitted there is a problem with allocating slots for drivers' licence renewals. Motorists have been left frustrated trying to book online or being turned away at licensing centres. How will this mobile license renewal centre help.



Bongani speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.

arrow_forward