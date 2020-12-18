What’s Viral - Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Political analyst, Sanusha Naidu helps us reflect on political news that made headlines in 2020. We were faced with an unprecedented virus that overwhelmed South Africa in an unimaginable manner but this didn't stop corruption and malfeasance from revealing its true colours as fraudulent covid-19 PPE scandals rocked the country.
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the only African to have been named among Times Higher Education's (THE) 10 People of the Year. She speaks to Ray White about her achievement and also reflects on the impact that universities took during the lockdown and how they are making efforts to ensure that all students are equipped.
After a hard year's work many consumers overspend during the festive season, as they feel the need to reward themselves by purchasing unnecessary luxury items and taking lavish holidays. Retail stores and shopping outlets also run festive season sales during this time which tempt consumers to make impulse purchases, which similarly, can quickly lead to overspending or purchasing on credit. Amelia de Milander, Marketing Manager at Debt Busters speaks to Ray White.
Solidarity Fund urges all of us to Do the right and keep sanitising, wearing a mask and social distancing, especially as the COVID-19 second wave hits amid the festive season. Wendy Tlou, Executive Head for Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at The Solidarity Funds tells Ray White more about their campaign.
Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19. Statistics released by the Ministry of Health have shown how Gauteng is one of the provinces highly hit by the second wave, and this is likely to get worse over the festive period. Ray White speaks to Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Mbali Hlophe.