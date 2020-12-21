Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear in court next month

Mkhwebane is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on January 21. The charges stem from a perjury complaint laid by civil society organisation Accountability Now. It laid the charge against Mkhwebane following a Constitutional Court ruling which found her to have been dishonest in her investigation into the apartheid-era loan by the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp. Accountability Now director Advocate Paul Hoffman speaks to Ray White.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National spokesperson for EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wayne Ncube, Lawyers for Human Rights Deputy DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen – Leader of the Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, professor at Wits and Senior Scientist at iThemba LABLISTEN TO PODCAST
Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs MinisterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eugene Herbert, Managing director - MasterDriveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Panyaza LesufiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Political analyst, Sanusha Naidu helps us reflect on political news that made headlines in 2020. We were faced with an unprecedented virus that overwhelmed South Africa in an unimaginable manner but this didn’t stop corruption and malfeasance from revealing its true colours as fraudulent covid-19 PPE scandals rocked the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse SibandaLISTEN TO PODCAST