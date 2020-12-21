Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear in court next month

Mkhwebane is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on January 21. The charges stem from a perjury complaint laid by civil society organisation Accountability Now. It laid the charge against Mkhwebane following a Constitutional Court ruling which found her to have been dishonest in her investigation into the apartheid-era loan by the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp. Accountability Now director Advocate Paul Hoffman speaks to Ray White.