Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19

Latest Local
History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends The hospital says it's the first in its history that the trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year. 1 January 2021 9:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. 31 December 2020 2:26 PM
Ramaphosa overstepped his power on family gatherings - Lawyers for Black People The organisation's head Zuko Madikane says families should be allowed to gather during level 3 regulations. 31 December 2020 2:11 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19

Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19

21 December 2020 11:54 PM

Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19. Statistics released by the Ministry of Health have shown how Gauteng is one of the provinces highly hit by the second wave, and this is likely to get worse over the festive period. Ray White speaks to Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Mbali Hlophe.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Going into a new year after such a tough year

2 January 2021 5:54 AM

Alice Coelho | Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movies coming out in 2021

1 January 2021 9:55 AM

Nqanawe Shangase - Movie Critic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Tech forecast with Toby Shapshak

1 January 2021 9:49 AM

 Toby Shapshak - Tech Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study finds 53% of people willing to take Vaccine

1 January 2021 9:41 AM

Professor Shabir Madhu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

21 day detox with Juanita Khumalo

1 January 2021 8:29 AM

Juanita Khumalo - Fitness Epert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Difficulty of differentiating truth from fake news.

1 January 2021 8:08 AM

William Bird - Director of Media Monitoring Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Setting New Year's resolutions with Life Coach Anja van Beek

1 January 2021 7:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crossing to New Zealand for New Year's Day

1 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dr Keryn Borea

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement loadshedding Stage 2

30 December 2020 9:27 AM

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National spokesperson for Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Processes law enforcements must follow should an arrest be carried out for failure to wear a mask in public spaces

30 December 2020 8:05 AM

Wayne Ncube, Lawyers for Human Rights Deputy Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

