Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19

Gauteng warns of super-spreader events this festive as we brace ourselves for a second wave of Covid19. Statistics released by the Ministry of Health have shown how Gauteng is one of the provinces highly hit by the second wave, and this is likely to get worse over the festive period. Ray White speaks to Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Mbali Hlophe.