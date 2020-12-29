Tourism industry reaction on SA entering an adjusted level 3 lockdown

Today at 18:08 What’s next for SA and the global economy? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Maarten Ackerman - Chief Economist and Advisory Partner at Citadel

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:39 South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic

Today at 18:49 IEC deems latest round of by-elections a success despite low turnout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Today at 19:08 Women have suffered severe economic and social impacts than men in Gauteng The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jake Willis - CEO and Founder at Lulaway

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

