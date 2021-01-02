Going into a new year after such a tough year

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 14:05
Profile interview: Lerato Mogoatlhe
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lerato Mogoatlhe
Today at 14:35
Just 6 Christmas album Ukhisimusi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nkosi Hospas
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom The power utility has been load shedding for the past two days. 8 January 2021 11:45 AM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809. 8 January 2021 6:49 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government' 8 January 2021 1:03 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Going into a new year after such a tough year

Going into a new year after such a tough year

2 January 2021 5:54 AM

Alice Coelho | Clinical Psychologist


South Africa’s Critical Skills List

8 January 2021 8:46 AM

The Department of Higher Education and Training has submitted its preliminary Critical Skills List to the Department of Home Affairs for review. Some occupations have not made it on to the list which may make it difficult for companies to hire some professions with skills the country lacks. XPATWEB conducted a Critical Skills Survey which formed part of the latest preliminary list.

Africa speaks to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director At Xpatweb.

A closer look at Africa’s Vaccine Programme

8 January 2021 7:37 AM

While South Africa is due to receive its first million vaccine this month, there is growing concern that the African continent is falling behind the rest of the world in accessing the vaccine. A new World Health Organisation analysis has found that Africa is far from ready for the continent’s largest-ever immunisation drive.

Africa speaks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, W.H.O Africa New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer & Vaccinologist.

Reflecting on ANC January 8 statement

8 January 2021 7:06 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the January 8 Statement, marking the party’s 109th birthday and sets the ANC’s agenda for the year. The event comes as the party faces a credibility crisis because of the corruption allegations hanging over its most senior members. The event also comes as the country prepares for the local elections under extraordinary circumstances.

Africa speaks to Prof. Lesiba Teffo, Political Analyst.

5G & COVID-19: What Exactly Is 5G?

7 January 2021 9:04 AM

GUEST: Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala 

Regulatory Authority responds to use of animal drug for the treatment of Covid-19

7 January 2021 8:41 AM

GUEST: Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela SAHPRA CEO

SAB takes Government to court

7 January 2021 7:49 AM

GUEST: Ulrich Roux, Legal Expert

Trump's presidency ends with American carnage

7 January 2021 7:09 AM

GUEST: David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian

What is the latest on SABC Retrenchments

7 January 2021 6:56 AM

GUEST: Hannes Du Buisson, Bemawu President 

Former Defence Minister Mluleki George has died from Covid-19 complications

6 January 2021 9:12 AM

Former Deputy Defence Minister and one of the United Democratic Front's founders, Mluleki George, has passed away at the age of 72. George was also a founder of the Congress of the People (Cope) after breaking away from the ANC in 2008. Cope Leader & Former Defence Minister Mosiuoa Lekota confirms his passing and pays tribute to Ntate George 

5 Feedback: Delays With Ters Funding

6 January 2021 9:08 AM

Allan Ragavaloo, UIF Director For Provincial Support

