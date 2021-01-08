Reflecting on ANC January 8 statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the January 8 Statement, marking the party’s 109th birthday and sets the ANC’s agenda for the year. The event comes as the party faces a credibility crisis because of the corruption allegations hanging over its most senior members. The event also comes as the country prepares for the local elections under extraordinary circumstances.
Africa speaks to Prof. Lesiba Teffo, Political Analyst.
The Department of Higher Education and Training has submitted its preliminary Critical Skills List to the Department of Home Affairs for review. Some occupations have not made it on to the list which may make it difficult for companies to hire some professions with skills the country lacks. XPATWEB conducted a Critical Skills Survey which formed part of the latest preliminary list.
Africa speaks to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director At Xpatweb.
While South Africa is due to receive its first million vaccine this month, there is growing concern that the African continent is falling behind the rest of the world in accessing the vaccine. A new World Health Organisation analysis has found that Africa is far from ready for the continent’s largest-ever immunisation drive.
Africa speaks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, W.H.O Africa New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer & Vaccinologist.
GUEST: Prof. Tshilidzi MarwalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
GUEST: Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela SAHPRA CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
GUEST: Ulrich Roux, Legal ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
GUEST: David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of the GuardianLISTEN TO PODCAST
GUEST: Hannes Du Buisson, Bemawu PresidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Deputy Defence Minister and one of the United Democratic Front's founders, Mluleki George, has passed away at the age of 72. George was also a founder of the Congress of the People (Cope) after breaking away from the ANC in 2008. Cope Leader & Former Defence Minister Mosiuoa Lekota confirms his passing and pays tribute to Ntate GeorgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Allan Ragavaloo, UIF Director For Provincial SupportLISTEN TO PODCAST