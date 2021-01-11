Do you need to delete WhatsApp?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Do you need to delete WhatsApp?

Do you need to delete WhatsApp?

11 January 2021 7:08 AM

New WhatsApp terms of service on people’s privacy has seen more people switch to Telegram and Signal. The social media service owned by Facebook. WhatsApp laid out new terms last week, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location. What data does WhatsApp want from you, what will it do with this data? Should you be worried, delete WhatsApp?

In a statement, WhatsApp said: “The update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family… WhatsApp remains deeply committed to protecting people’s privacy.”

Bongani speaks to Ross Saunders, data privacy specialist.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Funeral parlours under pressure

11 January 2021 10:05 AM

As COVID-19 deaths keep going up funeral parlours are battling to keep up with the demand. Funeral parlors are not just running out of coffins, but lowering devices, a fleet of cars and fridges with a capacity to accommodate all bodies to meet the rising demand.

Bongani speaks to Julie Mbuthuma, Secretary-General of the Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

11 January 2021 8:32 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns of churches breaking lockdown violations

11 January 2021 8:00 AM

The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations. This follows the arrests of congregants and a pastor in Sebokeng yesterday, for holding a church service in defiance of the rules. Bongani speaks to Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki from the South African Union Council of Independent Churches.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s vaccine rollout plan

11 January 2021 7:41 AM

The public healthcare and private healthcare systems are buckling under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more patients require critical care. Hospitals are running out of space, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen, and the new variant has seen brutal increase in COVID-19 related deaths and cases, averaging on 20 000 cases a day. Hope is on the horizon as the country will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine later this month. What is the way forward on the vaccine rollout?

 Do you have confidence in the plan? Is it your sense we’re on top of things or are we scrambling and making things up as we go along?

Bongani speaks to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Critical Skills List

8 January 2021 8:46 AM

The Department of Higher Education and Training has submitted its preliminary Critical Skills List to the Department of Home Affairs for review. Some occupations have not made it on to the list which may make it difficult for companies to hire some professions with skills the country lacks. XPATWEB conducted a Critical Skills Survey which formed part of the latest preliminary list.

Africa speaks to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director At Xpatweb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A closer look at Africa’s Vaccine Programme

8 January 2021 7:37 AM

While South Africa is due to receive its first million vaccine this month, there is growing concern that the African continent is falling behind the rest of the world in accessing the vaccine. A new World Health Organisation analysis has found that Africa is far from ready for the continent’s largest-ever immunisation drive.

Africa speaks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, W.H.O Africa New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer & Vaccinologist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on ANC January 8 statement

8 January 2021 7:06 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the January 8 Statement, marking the party’s 109th birthday and sets the ANC’s agenda for the year. The event comes as the party faces a credibility crisis because of the corruption allegations hanging over its most senior members. The event also comes as the country prepares for the local elections under extraordinary circumstances.

Africa speaks to Prof. Lesiba Teffo, Political Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5G & COVID-19: What Exactly Is 5G?

7 January 2021 9:04 AM

GUEST: Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regulatory Authority responds to use of animal drug for the treatment of Covid-19

7 January 2021 8:41 AM

GUEST: Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela SAHPRA CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Business Opinion

SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away

Entertainment

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa must deal with 'those close to him' first in fight against corruption

11 January 2021 9:53 PM

DBE: Mandatory COVID-19 testing implemented in KZN marking centre

11 January 2021 9:39 PM

Demand for burials, cremations increases in Cape metro as COVID numbers spike

11 January 2021 9:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA