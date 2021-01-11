Do you need to delete WhatsApp?

The public healthcare and private healthcare systems are buckling under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more patients require critical care. Hospitals are running out of space, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen, and the new variant has seen brutal increase in COVID-19 related deaths and cases, averaging on 20 000 cases a day. Hope is on the horizon as the country will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine later this month. What is the way forward on the vaccine rollout?



Do you have confidence in the plan? Is it your sense we’re on top of things or are we scrambling and making things up as we go along?



Bongani speaks to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health.

