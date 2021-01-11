Concerns of churches breaking lockdown violations

The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations. This follows the arrests of congregants and a pastor in Sebokeng yesterday, for holding a church service in defiance of the rules. Bongani speaks to Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki from the South African Union Council of Independent Churches.
As COVID-19 deaths keep going up funeral parlours are battling to keep up with the demand. Funeral parlors are not just running out of coffins, but lowering devices, a fleet of cars and fridges with a capacity to accommodate all bodies to meet the rising demand.
Bongani speaks to Julie Mbuthuma, Secretary-General of the Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
The public healthcare and private healthcare systems are buckling under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more patients require critical care. Hospitals are running out of space, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen, and the new variant has seen brutal increase in COVID-19 related deaths and cases, averaging on 20 000 cases a day. Hope is on the horizon as the country will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine later this month. What is the way forward on the vaccine rollout?
Do you have confidence in the plan? Is it your sense we’re on top of things or are we scrambling and making things up as we go along?
Bongani speaks to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health.
New WhatsApp terms of service on people’s privacy has seen more people switch to Telegram and Signal. The social media service owned by Facebook. WhatsApp laid out new terms last week, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location. What data does WhatsApp want from you, what will it do with this data? Should you be worried, delete WhatsApp?
In a statement, WhatsApp said: “The update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family… WhatsApp remains deeply committed to protecting people’s privacy.”
Bongani speaks to Ross Saunders, data privacy specialist.
The Department of Higher Education and Training has submitted its preliminary Critical Skills List to the Department of Home Affairs for review. Some occupations have not made it on to the list which may make it difficult for companies to hire some professions with skills the country lacks. XPATWEB conducted a Critical Skills Survey which formed part of the latest preliminary list.
Africa speaks to Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director At Xpatweb.
While South Africa is due to receive its first million vaccine this month, there is growing concern that the African continent is falling behind the rest of the world in accessing the vaccine. A new World Health Organisation analysis has found that Africa is far from ready for the continent’s largest-ever immunisation drive.
Africa speaks to Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, W.H.O Africa New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer & Vaccinologist.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the January 8 Statement, marking the party’s 109th birthday and sets the ANC’s agenda for the year. The event comes as the party faces a credibility crisis because of the corruption allegations hanging over its most senior members. The event also comes as the country prepares for the local elections under extraordinary circumstances.
Africa speaks to Prof. Lesiba Teffo, Political Analyst.
