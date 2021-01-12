The state of Gauteng’s hospitals

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell. 12 January 2021 9:26 AM
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19. 12 January 2021 7:13 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
The state of Gauteng’s hospitals

The state of Gauteng’s hospitals

12 January 2021 7:10 AM

Many critically ill Covid-19 patients are said to be dying at home because they are too afraid to go to a public hospital, a top government health official told the Sunday Times.

If the images of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital are anything to go by, Gauteng facing difficulties coping with an overflow of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Private hospitals are in some cases transferring patients to public facilities where there is more space.

Bongani speaks to Jack Bloom, Gauteng DA Shadow MEC for Health.


The legacy of the PSL’s first CEO, Trevor Philips

12 January 2021 9:06 AM

The Premier Soccer League and the South African football fraternity is mourning the passing of its first CEO, Trevor Phillips. His death was announced yesterday by the PSL. 

Affectionately known as the British Bullldog for his no-nonsense attitude, Phillips first served as PSL CEO for a two-and-a-half-year period, starting in 1996. He would again serve as PSL CEO from 2002 until 2007. 

Philips is credited with making the PSL a profitable and sustainable organisation. Since its inception in 1996, the PSL has grown to become one of the top football leagues in Africa. 

Bongani speaks to Bareng-Batho Kortjaas “BBK”, Sunday Times Sports Editor.

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 8:45 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.

Tribute to the late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu.

12 January 2021 8:37 AM

Bongani is paying tribute to the late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu. He is speaking to Tumeka Ngwalase and Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe’s brother. 

What is being done to address these issues is Johannesburg Roads

12 January 2021 8:04 AM

Bongani speaks to Siyabonga Genu, Acting Head of Infrastructure at the Johannesburg Road Agency.

The President’s latest update on efforts to curb Covid-19

12 January 2021 7:40 AM

Bongani speaks to Prof. Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School of Governance and Raymond Parsons, Professor at the North-West University School of Business.

Funeral parlours under pressure

11 January 2021 10:05 AM

As COVID-19 deaths keep going up funeral parlours are battling to keep up with the demand. Funeral parlors are not just running out of coffins, but lowering devices, a fleet of cars and fridges with a capacity to accommodate all bodies to meet the rising demand.

Bongani speaks to Julie Mbuthuma, Secretary-General of the Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa.

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

11 January 2021 8:32 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

 

Concerns of churches breaking lockdown violations

11 January 2021 8:00 AM

The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations. This follows the arrests of congregants and a pastor in Sebokeng yesterday, for holding a church service in defiance of the rules. Bongani speaks to Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki from the South African Union Council of Independent Churches.

South Africa’s vaccine rollout plan

11 January 2021 7:41 AM

The public healthcare and private healthcare systems are buckling under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more patients require critical care. Hospitals are running out of space, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen, and the new variant has seen brutal increase in COVID-19 related deaths and cases, averaging on 20 000 cases a day. Hope is on the horizon as the country will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine later this month. What is the way forward on the vaccine rollout?

 Do you have confidence in the plan? Is it your sense we’re on top of things or are we scrambling and making things up as we go along?

Bongani speaks to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health.

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

