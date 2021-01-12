What is being done to address these issues is Johannesburg Roads

Bongani speaks to Siyabonga Genu, Acting Head of Infrastructure at the Johannesburg Road Agency.
The Premier Soccer League and the South African football fraternity is mourning the passing of its first CEO, Trevor Phillips. His death was announced yesterday by the PSL.
Affectionately known as the British Bullldog for his no-nonsense attitude, Phillips first served as PSL CEO for a two-and-a-half-year period, starting in 1996. He would again serve as PSL CEO from 2002 until 2007.
Philips is credited with making the PSL a profitable and sustainable organisation. Since its inception in 1996, the PSL has grown to become one of the top football leagues in Africa.
Bongani speaks to Bareng-Batho Kortjaas “BBK”, Sunday Times Sports Editor.
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
Bongani is paying tribute to the late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu. He is speaking to Tumeka Ngwalase and Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe's brother.
Bongani speaks to Prof. Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School of Governance and Raymond Parsons, Professor at the North-West University School of Business.
Many critically ill Covid-19 patients are said to be dying at home because they are too afraid to go to a public hospital, a top government health official told the Sunday Times.
If the images of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital are anything to go by, Gauteng facing difficulties coping with an overflow of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Private hospitals are in some cases transferring patients to public facilities where there is more space.
Bongani speaks to Jack Bloom, Gauteng DA Shadow MEC for Health.
As COVID-19 deaths keep going up funeral parlours are battling to keep up with the demand. Funeral parlors are not just running out of coffins, but lowering devices, a fleet of cars and fridges with a capacity to accommodate all bodies to meet the rising demand.
Bongani speaks to Julie Mbuthuma, Secretary-General of the Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa.
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations. This follows the arrests of congregants and a pastor in Sebokeng yesterday, for holding a church service in defiance of the rules. Bongani speaks to Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki from the South African Union Council of Independent Churches.
The public healthcare and private healthcare systems are buckling under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more patients require critical care. Hospitals are running out of space, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen, and the new variant has seen brutal increase in COVID-19 related deaths and cases, averaging on 20 000 cases a day. Hope is on the horizon as the country will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine later this month. What is the way forward on the vaccine rollout?
Do you have confidence in the plan? Is it your sense we’re on top of things or are we scrambling and making things up as we go along?
Bongani speaks to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health.