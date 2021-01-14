How is the UK managing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk continues...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: EFF calls for local elections to be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:16
EWN: Limpopo healcare system overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Netcare calls for medical students, nursing students and social workers as support staff during Covi-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 15:40
Uganda Decides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 16:20
Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation. 14 January 2021 12:59 PM
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.... 14 January 2021 11:37 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight. 14 January 2021 10:41 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
How is the UK managing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

How is the UK managing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

14 January 2021 11:44 AM

In December, the United Kingdom began its Covid-19 vaccination rollout. But the vaccination process has faced several challenges and questions from the public. Bongani speaks to Deenan Pillay, Professor of Virology at UCL in London.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment

14 January 2021 8:37 AM

A huge mafia trial hundreds are accused of cosa nostra crimes.

Mealworm meals the EU clears the insects for human consumption. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do if your tenant cannot pay rent

14 January 2021 8:19 AM

Several property owners and tenants have called into the show, asking what can be done about tenants who cannot afford to pay rent. Bongani speaks to sectional law expert Marina Constas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More delays to State Capture Inquiry after “factually defective” summons

14 January 2021 7:33 AM

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has until March to complete its work. With several delays to witness appearances, can the inquiry complete its work? Bongani speaks to Rudi Heyneke, Portfolio Manager for State Capture at Outa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice

14 January 2021 7:03 AM

Donald Trump has become the first United States President to be impeached twice. What does this mean for the United States? Bongani speaks to Dr Dinesh Sharma, Director at STEAM Works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson Angers China

13 January 2021 8:45 AM

An Irish Apology after a report into the deaths of children in care homes.
 
A Brexit Sandwich the latest cross border problem for the U.K. & EU. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addressing challenges in South Africa’s land border posts

13 January 2021 7:41 AM

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has blamed a lack of planning and foresight for inefficiencies at the Beitbridge Border Post. What needs to be done to address issues in the country’s land border posts? Bongani speaks to Jo Vearey, Associate Professor at the African Centre for Migration and Society and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Gauteng prepared for the worst of Covid-19?

13 January 2021 7:09 AM

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that the province is in the eye of a storm, as it experiences a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Bongani speaks to Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The legacy of the PSL’s first CEO Trevor Phillips

12 January 2021 9:06 AM

South Africa’s football fraternity has paid tribute to Trevor Phillips, the first CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Phillips passed away on Monday. Bongani speaks to Bareng-Bato Kortjaas, Sports Editor at the Sunday Times.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Inauguration Fears

12 January 2021 8:45 AM

Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.

Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.

Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Local

Africa CDC says countries must act fast to prepare for COVID-19 vaccines

14 January 2021 1:58 PM

Limpopo residents urged to stop attending funerals en masse as COVID cases spike

14 January 2021 12:53 PM

Postpone reopening of schools & local elections, open borders, says Malema

14 January 2021 12:46 PM

