Competition Commission issues school uniform guidelines

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
The commission will continue to hear Eskom related evidence from Eskom's Former Chief Executive Officer:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Reaction to DBE Presser SADTU
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa makes four senior appointments at NPA — three of them women.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:27
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:36
EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Today at 12:40
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:41
Afriforum, Solidarity give government an ultimatum on vaccine roll-out plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Today at 12:45
WHO AFRICA: THE SECOND COVID-19 WAVE IS MORE CHALLENGING THAN THE FIRST.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 12:52
A YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH, ENOCK MPIANZI'S FAMILY DETERMINED TO SEE JUSTICE DONE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Stream with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Barberton Geotrail
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Luyanda Jafta
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
#702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nipho Hurd - Musician
Today at 15:10
EWN: Brian Molefe at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public schools to reopen on the 15th of February
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
How to start homeschooling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 2021 school year delayed by 2 weeks, schools will reopen on 15 February Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule says Council of Education Minister and Cabinet has taken this decision. 15 January 2021 9:39 AM
Schools should not force parents to procure branded masks - Comp Commission Divisional Manager at the Commission Khanyisa Qobo says schools should create a procurement regime that is considerate of costs. 15 January 2021 7:31 AM
South Africa records 18,503 new Covid-19 cases The Department of Education also says 712 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19. 15 January 2021 6:42 AM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Netherlands-born Pieter Boone in April. A retail expert evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'J
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Competition Commission issues school uniform guidelines

Competition Commission issues school uniform guidelines

15 January 2021 7:05 AM

The Competition Commission has issued a school uniform circular advising schools to adhere to guidelines and avoid anti-competitive behavior. Bongani speaks to Khanyisa Qobo, Divisional Manager for Advocacy at the Competition Commission.


#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

15 January 2021 9:21 AM

Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.

The World View - Political Music In Thailand

15 January 2021 8:43 AM

Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
 
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
 
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.  

 

Weekly Favour – Web developer offers to build websites for youth owned small businesses

15 January 2021 8:33 AM

Kamogelo Modise is a web developer and small business owner who would like to pay it forward by offering support to five small businesses owned by youth which do not have websites, or which need websites to grow. He speaks to Bongani.  

Reflecting on Africa’s response to Covid-19

15 January 2021 7:47 AM

Africa only accounts for 2.5 percent of the world’s Covid-19 cases. As the continent secures vaccines, how have African countries responded to the Covid-19 pandemic? Bongani speaks to Dr Ngoy Nsenga, Programme Manager for Emergency Response at WHO Africa.

How is the UK managing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

14 January 2021 11:44 AM

In December, the United Kingdom began its Covid-19 vaccination rollout. But the vaccination process has faced several challenges and questions from the public. Bongani speaks to Deenan Pillay, Professor of Virology at UCL in London.

The World View - Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment

14 January 2021 8:37 AM

A huge mafia trial hundreds are accused of cosa nostra crimes.

Mealworm meals the EU clears the insects for human consumption. 

What to do if your tenant cannot pay rent

14 January 2021 8:19 AM

Several property owners and tenants have called into the show, asking what can be done about tenants who cannot afford to pay rent. Bongani speaks to sectional law expert Marina Constas.

More delays to State Capture Inquiry after “factually defective” summons

14 January 2021 7:33 AM

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has until March to complete its work. With several delays to witness appearances, can the inquiry complete its work? Bongani speaks to Rudi Heyneke, Portfolio Manager for State Capture at Outa.

Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice

14 January 2021 7:03 AM

Donald Trump has become the first United States President to be impeached twice. What does this mean for the United States? Bongani speaks to Dr Dinesh Sharma, Director at STEAM Works.

Reopening of schools moved back but DBE says January fees must still be paid

15 January 2021 11:57 AM

LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa live on Eyewitness News, 702, CapeTalk, 947, Kfm

15 January 2021 11:51 AM

Education Dept vs Treasury: See-saw over pay leaves teaching assistants in limbo

15 January 2021 11:43 AM

