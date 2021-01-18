2021 Covid-19 scenarios

The race for Covid-19 vaccines is on, as South Africa continue to experiences a high number of new cases. What are the prospects of the economy to recover in this context? Bongani speaks to Marius Oosthuizen, Strategic Foresight Lecturer at GIBS Business School.
Authorities are still looking for the #FourwaysHippo. Bongani speaks to Nicci Wright, Wildlife Rehabilitation Specialist at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In 2016, Mosilo Mothepu’s life changed when she blew the whistle against corruption by Trillian Capital Management with Eskom and Transnet. Bongani speaks to Mosilo Mothepu, former Trillian Financial Advisory CEO.
Crystal discusses the potential impact of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which is now in effect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kamogelo Modise is a web developer and small business owner who would like to pay it forward by offering support to five small businesses owned by youth which do not have websites, or which need websites to grow. He speaks to Bongani.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa only accounts for 2.5 percent of the world’s Covid-19 cases. As the continent secures vaccines, how have African countries responded to the Covid-19 pandemic? Bongani speaks to Dr Ngoy Nsenga, Programme Manager for Emergency Response at WHO Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Competition Commission has issued a school uniform circular advising schools to adhere to guidelines and avoid anti-competitive behavior. Bongani speaks to Khanyisa Qobo, Divisional Manager for Advocacy at the Competition Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In December, the United Kingdom began its Covid-19 vaccination rollout. But the vaccination process has faced several challenges and questions from the public. Bongani speaks to Deenan Pillay, Professor of Virology at UCL in London.LISTEN TO PODCAST