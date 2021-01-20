Presidential inauguration day in the USA

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. But a lot has been happening behind the scenes. Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave, correspondent at Feature Story.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after posting contacts of two journalists on social media. The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung to apologise. Bongani speaks to Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has strongly criticized the ethics of some journalists who have written stories about him. Sanef has called for him to apologize for insulting journalists who recently wrote stories about him. Bongani speaks to Somizi Mhlong-Motaung.LISTEN TO PODCAST
China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway.
On Tuesday, Ivan Marais told 702 listeners about his eight year old son Nathan’s need for a special hearing device to help him function better at school. Bongani speaks to Vera Nagtegaal, Head of Marketing and Culture at Hippo.co.za, who have pledged to fund the hearing device for Nathan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government will make available funds for the country’s Covid-19 vaccines. Where will the money come from? Bongani speaks to Dondo Mogajane, Director-General at National Treasury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The new Covid-19 variant spreads much faster, but there is no evidence that it leads to more severe disease. Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, Executive Director at the National Health Laboratory Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Authorities are still looking for the #FourwaysHippo. Bongani speaks to Nicci Wright, Wildlife Rehabilitation Specialist at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST