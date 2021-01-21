What an American return to Paris Accord would mean for South Africa

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive action that will see the United States return to the Paris Accord. What does this matter in global efforts to manage climate change. Bongani speaks to Madoda Koti, an environmental lawyer at Gwina Attorneys.
South Africa expects 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in February, but government has faced criticism for acting too late to finalize vaccines for the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General in the Department of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first woman to be sworn in as Vice-President of the United States. Bongani speaks to Carole Porter, a childhood friend of Kamala Harris.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after posting contacts of two journalists on social media. The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung to apologise. Bongani speaks to Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has strongly criticized the ethics of some journalists who have written stories about him. Sanef has called for him to apologize for insulting journalists who recently wrote stories about him. Bongani speaks to Somizi Mhlong-Motaung.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. But a lot has been happening behind the scenes. Bongani speaks to Jagruti Dave, correspondent at Feature Story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
