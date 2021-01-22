State of readiness for 2021 academic year in higher education

The country’s higher education sector is braced for a tough year, as some institutions are still trying to complete the 2020 academic year. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology.
Joe Biden’s World welcome great reaction from most nations.
The 2nd class Ambassador he’s the EU’s man in London.
The late Jackson Mthembu dedicated his life to his work with the ANC and the country. Bongani speaks to Baleka Mbete, former National Assembly Speaker and Deputy President.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Journalists are mourning the passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Bongani speaks to EWN Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase on her memories of Jackson Mthembu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive action that will see the United States return to the Paris Accord. What does this matter in global efforts to manage climate change. Bongani speaks to Madoda Koti, an environmental lawyer at Gwina Attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career.
South Africa expects 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in February, but government has faced criticism for acting too late to finalize vaccines for the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General in the Department of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first woman to be sworn in as Vice-President of the United States. Bongani speaks to Carole Porter, a childhood friend of Kamala Harris.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after posting contacts of two journalists on social media. The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung to apologise. Bongani speaks to Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Britain’s death disaster the U.K. records the worst daily death toll yet.
Rude cup cakes they landed an Egyptian woman in jail.