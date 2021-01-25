Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Murray Hunter, digital rights activist.
Questions are being asked about whether government regulations on the wearing of masks are as clear-cut as they are made out to be. Bongani speaks to Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor at North-West University.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.
Some Pep customers have received some financial reprieve since the country's lockdown began, as anonymous donors have been helping them to pay off their lay-bys. Bongani speaks to Jaap Hamman, CEO of Pep Store.
Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.
To what extent was the country's state intelligence manipulated for political ends? Has government acted on the report of the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency? Bongani speaks to Dr Sydney Mufamadi, the former Chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency.
A survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council has found that 67 percent of adults would definitely or probably take a Covid-19 vaccine if its available. Bongani speaks to Professor Carin Runciman, director at the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg.