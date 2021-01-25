Political Party Funding Act to finally come into effect

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
View all Local
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Bu... 27 January 2021 11:56 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged. 26 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Political Party Funding Act to finally come into effect

Political Party Funding Act to finally come into effect

25 January 2021 7:05 AM

The Political Party Funding Act will finally come into effect on the 1st of April. Bongani speaks to Advocate Modidima Mannya, writer and head of legal services at Unisa.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Dutch Curfew Riots

27 January 2021 8:37 AM

Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
 
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.  

 

What’s Gone Viral - Man rescuing dog from raging river

27 January 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

More details revealed on the capture of the state intelligence unit

27 January 2021 7:31 AM

Murray Hunter, digital rights activist.

Are regulations on wearing masks clear-cut?

27 January 2021 7:19 AM

Questions are being asked about whether government regulations on the wearing of masks are as clear-cut as they are made out to be. Bongani speaks to Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor at North-West University.

The World View - Vaccines For Variants

26 January 2021 9:12 AM

Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
 
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
 
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors. 

 

Pep lay-by wave a hit in South Africa

26 January 2021 9:09 AM

Some Pep customers have received some financial reprieve since the country’s lockdown began, as anonymous donors have been helping them to pay off their lay-bys. Bongani speaks to Jaap Hamman, CEO of Pep Store.

Protocols and guidelines for Covid-19 funerals

26 January 2021 8:23 AM

Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.

What’s Gone Viral - Woman records herself while she is sleepwalking

26 January 2021 8:16 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The capture of the country’s State Intelligence Unit

26 January 2021 7:35 AM

To what extent was the country’s state intelligence manipulated for political ends? Has government acted on the report of the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency? Bongani speaks to Dr Sydney Mufamadi, the former Chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency.

Survey on South Africans’ attitudes towards Covid-19 vaccines

26 January 2021 7:02 AM

A survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council has found that 67 percent of adults would definitely or probably take a Covid-19 vaccine if its available. Bongani speaks to Professor Carin Runciman, director at the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg.

Trending

753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded

Local

Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings

Politics

'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's Winde reiterates call for lifting of alcohol sales ban, pushing back curfew

28 January 2021 7:02 AM

Gauteng ANCYL want Makhura to hold Lesufi accountable for sanitising expenditure

28 January 2021 6:31 AM

753 more fatalities take SA COVID-19 death toll to 42,550

28 January 2021 6:13 AM

