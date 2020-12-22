How to Steer clear of a financial festive season splurge

After a hard year’s work many consumers overspend during the festive season, as they feel the need to reward themselves by purchasing unnecessary luxury items and taking lavish holidays. Retail stores and shopping outlets also run festive season sales during this time which tempt consumers to make impulse purchases, which similarly, can quickly lead to overspending or purchasing on credit. Amelia de Milander, Marketing Manager at Debt Busters speaks to Ray White.