Solidarity funds receives over 300 000 donations

The Solidarity Fund, which was set up in March to mobilise resources for the country’s Covid-19 response, has received donations from over 300 000 donors. Bongani speaks to Tandi Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Nwamba, host of This is Africa on 702.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
