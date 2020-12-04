Progress on commitments made at Global Citizen Festival

Two years ago, on the 2nd of December, Global Citizen brought together heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, activists, business leaders, diplomats, and over 70,000 Global Citizens, to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.



Many leaders and activists took to the stage to make pledges to continue heeding Nelson Mandela’s call to eradicate extreme poverty. By the end of the festival, 60 commitments and announcements worth R104 billion had been made.



Ray White speaks to Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa at Global Citizen.