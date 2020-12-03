Concerns of policy uncertainty over BBB-EE

One of the enduring debates around Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBB-EE) is whether it has been effective in empowering previously disadvantaged communities.



There have been concerns about how BBB-EE benefits only a few. These concerns have inevitably raised questions on whether this empowerment policy should continue as it is.



Louisa Mojela, CEO of empowerment vehicle Wiphold, has raised concerns about the lack of clarity in BBB-EE policy. Mojela says this policy uncertainty threatens the potential of major investment in BBB-EE.



What remains unclear about BBB-EE? How can this empowerment policy be made to benefit many?



Ray White speaks to Louisa Mojela, Co-founder & CEO of Wiphold.