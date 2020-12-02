Taxi operators impounding private vehicles carrying passengers

Taxi operators continue to forcefully remove passengers from private vehicles in parts of Gauteng. Yesterday on this show, we received many calls from people who have been victims of this.



We heard from listeners in Allandale, Tembisa, Westbury, Soweto and Ivory Park, who have been attacked and threatened for giving lifts to people, including their relatives.



We also took a call from Sipho Nkwanyana from the United Taxi Associations Front who said that taxi operators are doing this because the issue competition in the public transport sector is not being addressed by government.



Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.