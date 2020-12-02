Taxi operators impounding private vehicles carrying passengers

Taxi operators continue to forcefully remove passengers from private vehicles in parts of Gauteng. Yesterday on this show, we received many calls from people who have been victims of this.
We heard from listeners in Allandale, Tembisa, Westbury, Soweto and Ivory Park, who have been attacked and threatened for giving lifts to people, including their relatives.
We also took a call from Sipho Nkwanyana from the United Taxi Associations Front who said that taxi operators are doing this because the issue competition in the public transport sector is not being addressed by government.
Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Murray Hunter, digital rights activist.
Questions are being asked about whether government regulations on the wearing of masks are as clear-cut as they are made out to be. Bongani speaks to Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor at North-West University.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.