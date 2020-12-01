Should South Africa do away with a national airline?

Since 1994, South African Airways has received roughly 57 billion rand from government. The latest injection of 10.5-billion rand settles its debts but it will need more. Covid 19 means that even hitherto wildly successful carriers are going to struggle when life returns to normal. How long will we keep taking money from the police, education, even health and other priorities for this vanity project?



Bongani speaks to Michael Power, Strategist at Ninety One.