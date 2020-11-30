Department of Basic Education rolls out special condonation dispensation

The Department of Education has announced that it would give learners in Grades 4 to 9 up to 5% extra marks in up to three subjects to help them pass the 2020 academic year, and reportedly urged schools to pass all grade 1 to 3 learners – decisions that have had academics divided on the issue.



Already more than 300 000 pupils have dropped out of school, while the Gauteng Department of Education is worried about 53 000 learners who did not return to school when schools reopened.



With Jonathan Jansen, Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University.