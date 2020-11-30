Department of Basic Education rolls out special condonation dispensation

The Department of Education has announced that it would give learners in Grades 4 to 9 up to 5% extra marks in up to three subjects to help them pass the 2020 academic year, and reportedly urged schools to pass all grade 1 to 3 learners – decisions that have had academics divided on the issue.
Already more than 300 000 pupils have dropped out of school, while the Gauteng Department of Education is worried about 53 000 learners who did not return to school when schools reopened.
With Jonathan Jansen, Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Murray Hunter, digital rights activist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Questions are being asked about whether government regulations on the wearing of masks are as clear-cut as they are made out to be. Bongani speaks to Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor at North-West University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.