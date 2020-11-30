State Capture recap: Geoff Makhubo denies conflict of interest despite damning evidence

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has denied any conflict of interest relating to his company Molelwane Consulting doing business with the City of Johannesburg, nor for the role he played when he recommend the extension of a lucrative contract with Regiments Fund Managers.
Two years ago, an amaBhungane investigation exposed how Makhubo’s firm, Molelwane Consulting, was given a 10% cut of a contract Regiments received to manage the City’s sinking fund, and showed how Regiments donated millions into the regional structures of the ANC at Makhubo’s request.
It was revealed in the State Capture commission that Regiments Fund Managers paid Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo's company R35.7-million between 2008 and 2016 but he was cleared by the ANCs integrity commission early in the year.
Bongani speaks to Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at AmaBhungane.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
The Department of Health has announced new guidelines for funerals of people who died from Covid-19 related illness. Bongani speaks to John Storom, Chairperson of the Funeral Federation of South Africa.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
One million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in South Africa on 1st February. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Murray Hunter, digital rights activist.
Questions are being asked about whether government regulations on the wearing of masks are as clear-cut as they are made out to be. Bongani speaks to Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor at North-West University.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.