State Capture recap: Geoff Makhubo denies conflict of interest despite damning evidence

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has denied any conflict of interest relating to his company Molelwane Consulting doing business with the City of Johannesburg, nor for the role he played when he recommend the extension of a lucrative contract with Regiments Fund Managers.



Two years ago, an amaBhungane investigation exposed how Makhubo’s firm, Molelwane Consulting, was given a 10% cut of a contract Regiments received to manage the City’s sinking fund, and showed how Regiments donated millions into the regional structures of the ANC at Makhubo’s request.



It was revealed in the State Capture commission that Regiments Fund Managers paid Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo's company R35.7-million between 2008 and 2016 but he was cleared by the ANCs integrity commission early in the year.



Bongani speaks to Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at AmaBhungane.