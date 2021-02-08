Feedback: Update on Wits student who hasn’t received exam results

A listener, Tsholo, says he has not received exam results he wrote at the Wits Business School in September 2020. What happened? Bongani speaks to Susan Benvenuti, Head of Academic Quality Assurance at Wits Business School.
South Africa has put on hold its planned rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was found that it is only 22 percent effective against moderate infections of the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.
Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On 702 Breakfast, web developer Kamogelo Modise offered help build websites for five youth owned small businesses. Bongani speaks to the first two beneficiaries of Kamogelo’s efforts, Evander Group owner Musiiwa Thandabantu and Adri Opperman, the owner of Cookie Dough & Co.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There have been concerns over the years about issues that hold back South Africa’s public service. What is need to turn it all around? President Cyril Ramaphosa Bongani speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni, the newly appointed Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Despite the actions of law enforcement and provincial authorities, some taxi operators are still forcing passengers out of private vehicles. What is being done about this? Bongani speaks to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson in the Department of TransportLISTEN TO PODCAST