Feedback: Update on Wits student who hasn’t received exam results

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Antonopoulos - CEO at Lekela Power.
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka - azania.mosaka@gmail.com
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng residents can expect some afternoon isolated showers South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says this week the country doesn't have a tropical connection anymore. 8 February 2021 2:49 PM
'Govt can't be blamed for science of viruses, they evolve and mutate' Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism editor-in-chief Mia Malan explains SA halting of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 8 February 2021 1:22 PM
AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation says the latest data needs to be studied and negotiate for a booster. 8 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Local
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Feedback: Update on Wits student who hasn’t received exam results

Feedback: Update on Wits student who hasn’t received exam results

8 February 2021 8:05 AM

A listener, Tsholo, says he has not received exam results he wrote at the Wits Business School in September 2020. What happened? Bongani speaks to Susan Benvenuti, Head of Academic Quality Assurance at Wits Business School.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - A River Rescue In India

8 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
 
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking

8 February 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa halts rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

8 February 2021 7:34 AM

South Africa has put on hold its planned rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was found that it is only 22 percent effective against moderate infections of the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant. Bongani speaks to vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – SA ends Chairpersonship of AU

5 February 2021 10:01 AM

Friday 5 February is the last day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is set to take over the reigns. What lies ahead for the continental body?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – Youth owned small businesses get new websites

5 February 2021 8:26 AM

On 702 Breakfast, web developer Kamogelo Modise offered help build websites for five youth owned small businesses. Bongani speaks to the first two beneficiaries of Kamogelo’s efforts, Evander Group owner Musiiwa Thandabantu and Adri Opperman, the owner of Cookie Dough & Co.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - #WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking

5 February 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Turning around South Africa’s public service

5 February 2021 7:41 AM

There have been concerns over the years about issues that hold back South Africa’s public service. What is need to turn it all around? President Cyril Ramaphosa Bongani speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni, the newly appointed Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government on taxi operators impounding private vehicles

4 February 2021 8:07 AM

Despite the actions of law enforcement and provincial authorities, some taxi operators are still forcing passengers out of private vehicles. What is being done about this? Bongani speaks to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson in the Department of Transport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

Local

'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'

Local Politics

AstraZeneca vaccine is not fake, we shouldn't discard it - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

At least 24 dead in Morocco underground factory flood

8 February 2021 6:18 PM

5 more people implicated in Panday-Ngobeni's R47m corruption case

8 February 2021 4:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA