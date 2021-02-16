The value of old South African Rand coins and notes

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
How have global coffee supplies been affected by the ongoing pandemic?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Robert Coles - One of the owners at Rosetta Roastery
Robert Coles - One of the owners at Rosetta Roastery
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Recruitment agencies 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Candice Clark - MD Dynamic Talent
Candice Clark - MD Dynamic Talent
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Gyms in a time of a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Gillian Elson 0 - Planet Fitness Exec.
Gillian Elson 0 - Planet Fitness Exec.
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Bongani Bongo back in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 12:23
Macassar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Victor Isaacs - Macassar ward councillor (DA) at City of Cape Town
Victor Isaacs - Macassar ward councillor (DA) at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
bheki Mngomezulu
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:37
SLAPP tactics can no longer be - what are the legal implications?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:40
Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)
Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Capser Stones & Bones
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
