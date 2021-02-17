Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:50
FlySafair will fine you R100,000 or not wearing a face mask on board its aircrfat
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Today at 10:05
Vaccinations begin today
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 10:08
Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:35
Making Cities Safer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Air quality and pollution
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Roelof Burger, Prof of Environmental Studies, NWU
Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- complex and housing estate politics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Are we brink of a national security threat? MK Vet council responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 12:27
Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
Latest Local
219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded The Health Department says these fatalities have moved the death toll to 48, 313 since the beginning of the pandemic. 17 February 2021 6:24 AM
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed' The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary. 16 February 2021 7:25 PM
View all Local
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa

17 February 2021 7:32 AM

The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in country, as South Africa’s vaccination process begins. Bongani speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, Chairperson of Business for South Africa’s Health Working Group.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - The Missing Dubai Princess

17 February 2021 8:45 AM

A Jihadi bride’s fate causing a tussle between Australia & New Zealand.

America’s devastating snowstorm now affecting 150 million people. 

The Quarantine border row Scotland could close its border with England. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why B3 hasn’t paid out funeral policy payments to some members

17 February 2021 8:34 AM

Andy, a 702 listener, lost his mother in January. He has not been paid policy proceeds by B3 Funeral Services, due to issues with the company’s underwriter. Bongani speaks to JK Mogafe from B# Funeral Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Insurance cancels reckless driver insurance

17 February 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opposition parties not happy with President’s SONA

17 February 2021 7:13 AM

Members of Parliament are debating the President’s State of the Nation Address. But opposition parties are not happy with what they heard from the President. Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The value of old South African Rand coins and notes

16 February 2021 8:30 AM

Many 702 Breakfast listeners have been asking what to do with old South African Rand coins and cash. This follows the 60th anniversary of the Rand becoming South Africa’s official currency. Bongani speaks to Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive for Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test

16 February 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbain.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The legal precedent of Zuma’s no-show at State Capture Inquiry

16 February 2021 7:33 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma says while he respects the country’s Constitution, he will not appear before the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to Benedict Phiri, Managing Director of IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of the ANC, as leaders ignore party resolutions

16 February 2021 7:05 AM

Several leaders in the ANC facing criminal charges refuse to step aside, while former President Jacob Zuma refuses to cooperate with the State Capture Inquiry. This is despite the ANC resolving for members to do so. What does the party do? Bongani speaks to ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Injustice

15 February 2021 8:32 AM

New Zealand back in Lockdown but is this an over reaction.
 
Boris’s Burrow” new plans are afoot for a tunnel under the Irish Sea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

