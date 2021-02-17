What’s Gone Viral - Insurance cancels reckless driver insurance

Today at 09:50 FlySafair will fine you R100,000 or not wearing a face mask on board its aircrfat Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kirby Gordon



Today at 10:05 Vaccinations begin today The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association



Today at 10:08 Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund



Today at 10:33 Moonstruck 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk



Today at 10:35 Making Cities Safer The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities



Today at 10:37 Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw



Today at 11:05 Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance

Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group



Today at 11:05 Listeners Choice- Air quality and pollution The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Prof Roelof Burger, Prof of Environmental Studies, NWU

Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer



Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- complex and housing estate politics The Clement Manyathela Show



Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak



Today at 12:07 Vaccine roll out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN



Today at 12:10 Are we brink of a national security threat? MK Vet council responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council



Today at 12:27 Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)



Today at 12:45 Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance



Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable



Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena



Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler



Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One



Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting



Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

